Helen was born Feb. 13, 1926 in Dallas, Oregon, to Issac and Marie Reimer.
Following graduation from Dallas High School she worked as a dental assistant in Dallas, where she fell in love with Earl J. Feil. They married on Dec 5, 1947, and moved to the family farm in Rickreall, Oregon, where they lived for 17 years. During that time, they had three daughters Janet, Nancy and DeeAnn.
In 1965 the family moved to Salem. Helen worked for the Salem School District as a cook, and the Oregon State Department of Employment.
She loved cooking, baking and gardening in the family’s beautiful yard. She had a love for entertaining family and friends. As she grew older, she loved daily walks and donuts. Helen loved the Lord and believed in the power of prayer. She also loved her children and grandchildren. In 2010, Earl and Helen moved to Vineyard Park, Bothell, Washington, to be near family.
Earl, her sisters Beatrice Reimer and Betty Putnam preceded her in death.
Helen is survived by daughters Janet Heffernan, Nancy (Randy) Johnson, and DeeAnn Feil; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of a Life Well Lived will be held in Salem, Oregon, at Kingwood Bible Church on Aug. 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. Graveside services following the service at Salt Creek Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Kingwood Bible Church or a mission work of your choice.
