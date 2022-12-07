June 27, 1934 – Oct. 30, 2022
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Olbekson-Tate on Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 88.
Helen was born on June 27, 1934, in Modesto, California, to Elmer and Florence Poole.
She married her high school sweetheart, Mert Olbekson, and together they raised five children in Lebanon and Dallas, Oregon, until their divorce in 1970. She would later marry Charlie Tate who was an old friend from high school in Creswell, Oregon.
Helen had a long and successful career as a secretary for the Towmotor company in Dallas and as a real estate agent in the Salem area.
Helen was preceded in death by her husbands; her son John Olbekson, and daughter Pat Dicob.
She is survived by her sons Rick Olbekson, Ron Olbekson, and daughter Barbara Mack; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.
