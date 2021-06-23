Henry Al Long was born Dec. 21, 1948, in Morton, Washington, and passed away June 11, 2021, in Falls City, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Napier Long and Emmett LeRoy Long and Albert Jennings, one brother Gregory Lavern Jennings, and sister Jennifer Ann Belin.
Henry grew up in numerous states and loved his time in Alaska, Corvallis, Oregon, and Winnfield, Louisiana, where he graduated highsSchool in 1967. He also loved his time in Peach Tree City, Georgia, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Henry was a collector of model cars and won many awards building them in this youth. He was outstanding in field and track.
Henry served six years in the US Navy in military intelligence. He worked most of his adult life in the plywood industries beginning in the mills and moving on to chemical industries in the wood divisions.
Henry loved all sports, especially car racing. Henry was happy to return to the west coast and live around his family.
He leaves behind one sister Melodie (Mark) Sickles and several nieces and nephews. Henry was loved by his friends and family will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held in August at Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
