March 17, 1931 – May 25, 2022
Henry William Suderman was born March 17, 1931, in Regina, Saskatchewan Canada, to Peter and Sarah Suderman. He started his career in the electrical trade working for his father, earning his journeyman license and then starting his own business, Hank’s Electric.
He married Dot “Dottie” Dennison in 1951; they had two children Gary and Lorri. They moved to Salem, Oregon, in 1956 and soon after arriving Henry went to work as an electrician for Vibbert Electric. They moved to Dallas in 1965 where he managed West Electric for several years and he eventually purchased the business, changing the name to Tri-City-Electric. Henry also had Dallas Radio Shack as part of his electrical business. Henry had many interests; he re-modeled homes, built homes, and developed real estate property with Ken Ashley. Henry also had his private pilot’s license, flying whenever he could. He would often take people to pick up parts or attend meetings, or just to eat lunch in another city.
In 1983 he married Bette West of McMinnville. They purchased and managed Heather Lane Mobile Villas for many years, while traveling and RVing to many interesting places in the United States and Canada. Henry celebrated his 80th birthday on a trip to Israel. When not traveling you could find Henry on the golf course which was his passion. In his golf career which spanned most of his life, he made four holes-in-one. When not on the golf course you could find him in his workshop building many beautiful and practical things out of wood or you could find him at the coffee shop drinking coffee with his coffee buddies.
He is survived by his wife Bette; children Gary and Natalie Suderman, and Lorri Harms; grandchildren Jennifer, Rachel, Grant and Ryan; and great-grandchildren Bodie, Maddie, Gunner and Mya; sisters Helene Suderman and Mitzie Peters of Calgary AB. Canada.
He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 14 at a Vacation Bible School. He passed away peacefully May 25, 2022, into the arms of Jesus to his long awaited home. Celebration of Henry’s life will be held at the Dallas City Park (Academy Street side) in the Gazebo on Sunday, July 10 from 3 -5 p.m. Soft drinks and cookies will be served.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or share a story with the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
