Herold C. Bechtold, formerly of La Pine, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, in Salem Hospital. He was born on April 30, 1932, in Ellendale, North Dakota, the son of Christian and Lydia Bliege Bechtold.
The family lived at Cove Orchard. Herold graduated from Yamhill Carlton High School. He served in the U.S. Army.
Herold married Jaki Blettel in the Dallas Evangelical Church on July 3, 1955. They lived in Valsetz for three years at Russell’s Sunshine Camp, where Herold worked for V.R. Russell and Sons Logging. They lived in Dallas for one year before settling in Salem for over 50 years.
Herold worked for several construction companies and was very knowledgeable in operating dozers and excavators. He was very detail oriented with his work. While in Salem, Herold and Jaki were active in the Brooks Assembly of God Church and the Peoples Church for many years. They retired to La Pine in 1996. While in La Pine, Herold and Jaki were active members of the La Pine Church of the Nazarene. Herold moved back to Salem in 2018 to be closer to family. Herold enjoyed family gatherings, trains and collecting All American Toy Company Trucks.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Eric) Bechtold, of California, Sue (Mike) Eklund, of Bend; sister, Doris Russell, of Keizer; brother, Floyd Bechtold, of Kalispell, Montana; along with grandchildren, Tyler Eklund, Hailey Dalke, and Melissa McKechnie. He was preceded in death by his wife Jaki; daughter, Char Bechtold; and brother, Ted Bechtold.
A celebration of Herold’s life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. in Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To share a memory or story go to www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.