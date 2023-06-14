Sept. 3, 1929 – June 3, 2023
Ilene V. Rogers (Cooley) was born on Sept. 3, 1929, in Eureka, California. She passed away on June 3, 2023, in Dallas, Oregon.
She is survived by her spouse of 75 years, William Rogers; her children John (Sue) of Caliente, Nevada; Dwayne (Colleen) of Winston, Oregon; Glenda Lund (Gary) of Dallas, Oregon, Wanda Maurer (Marshall) of Herbert, Saskatchewan, Canada; Rob (Bev) of Middlesboro, Kentucky; Tom (Marlyn) of Sherwood, Oregon; sisters, Marcia (Lang) Longley of Vancouver, Washington, Mary Jo Lang of Pioneer, Calfornia; her 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Her hobbies included sewing clothes for her family. She enjoyed piecing together and hand-quilting many, many quilts for her children, grandchildren and friends. Whatever her hands found to do for others.
Her vocations included farming and nursing.
Bollman’s Tribute Center is caring for the family.
