Irene Dickerson, formerly of Dallas, Oregon passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida. Irene Ann was born to William Allen Libby and Dorthory Evelyn Libby on Feb. 2, 1935 in Ainsworth, Nebraska. Irene’s family moved to California in 1941 when Irene was 6 years old. She went to school in Norwalk, California and graduated from Excelsior High School. At a very young age, Irene and her brother Bill started attending Norwalk Four-Square Church. As a teenager, Irene gave her life to Christ and never stopped putting Him first in her life. In her high school youth group she met Leslie Dickerson who would later become her husband.
After graduation, Irene earned a degree in Pedagogy at Life Bible College. She loved to teach children about God’s love. In 1958, Irene married Leslie Dickerson and the two of them became missionaries to Brazil for the next 50 years. Irene moved to Brazil not speaking a word of Portuguese. While learning the new language, she developed a love for the Brazilian people. Irene dedicated her life to caring for and teaching the children of Brazil about Jesus.
Irene and Leslie had five children and adopted a sixth child. Besides her own family, Irene cared for countless young people who did not have homes and were sick from disease. The impact of her life and how God used her is immeasurable. Her home was always open; whether in Brazil or in Oregon.
After Leslie passed away in 2010, Irene became involved in the Dallas community by mentoring students at Dallas High School, reading to first graders at Lyle Elementary and answering phones at Valley Life Center Church. Irene was always up for a new adventure. In her eighties, she went for a hot air balloon ride, went zip lining and traveled back to see friends in Brazil. For the last 14 months of her life, Irene moved to Florida where she lived with her daughter Delinda and her family.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Leslie Dickerson, her father William Allen Libby, and her mother Dorthy Evelyn Libby (Nelson). Irene is survived by her brother William Libby and his wife Sheila, her son Wayne Dickerson, her son Steve Dickerson and his wife Linda Dickerson, her daughter Damaris Tomajko and her husband Stanley, her daughter Delinda Witkowski and husband Segismundo Witkowski, her daughter Darla Gorton and her husband Todd.
Irene loved being a grandma and was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Adriene, Blair, Victorian (husband Ronald), Geneva (husband Lee), Ruby, Brittany, Jordan, Christian, Libby, and Parker. She is survived by three great-grandchildren: Carter, Maverick, and Lee and Geneva’s unborn child.
Funeral Services are planned for Thursday, December 17th at 1:00PM at Valley Life Church in Dallas. Interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, face coverings will be required for those attending. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com
