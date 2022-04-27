June 27, 1947 - April 21, 2022
Irene Rose Durbin was born on June 27, 1947, in Salem, Oregon, to George and June Myers. She grew up in Toledo, Oregon, with her parents and brothers Irvin and Lee until she graduated from Waldport High School.
In 1969, Irene married Lyle Durbin. They became the proud parents of three children, Jim, Kim and Lyle (Monk) and ultimately settled in Dallas, Oregon.
Irene had a passion for teaching. While she earned her degree in early childhood development, she began working at Head Start where she brightened the lives of children for 20 years.
Irene loved camping with her family and playing games with her loyal circle of friends. She was an animal lover and her home was never without a beloved pet or two or ten. Irene infused her infallible sense of humor into every situation in life. She loved to laugh and make others laugh.
Irene passed away on April 21, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lyle; brother Lee and second husband Dan.
Irene is survived by her children Jim and his wife Juree, Kim and her husband Paul, her son Lyle “Monk,” seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Marilyn and her brother Irvin all of whom will always remember her love, her laugh and her never ending sense of fun.
Memorial service and reception will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem. wwww.dallastribute.com
