Ito “Joe” Marion Tatti

Nov. 23, 1939 – Sept. 30, 2022
On the evening of Friday, Sept. 30, Ito “Joe” Tatti passed away peacefully at the age of 82.
Joe was born in Bend, Oregon, to Frank and Josephine Tatti. He attended school in Redmond graduating from Redmond High School in 1958.
Growing up, Joe worked on the family ranch raising cattle and farming potatoes. Upon graduating Joe and his family relocated to Salem in 1962 where he attended Salem Tech (now Chemeketa) where he received his associates to become a machinist.
Joe worked hard his entire life and took pride in everything he did, he purchased several rental properties in 1972 that he managed and maintained while also working at Towmotor in Dallas where he started as a machinist and eventually became a forklift inspector until the company relocated in 1989.
In April 1973 Joe married Bonnie Montgomery in Reno.
In 1974, Joe and Bonnie purchased property just outside of Dallas where Joe built the family home and raised their three kids.
Never one to sit idle, Joe loved to spend time in his shop working on cars, fixing equipment to use around his property, and using his passion for woodworking to create one-of-a-kind items for his family and friends.
Joe also enjoyed camping, fishing and riding his 4-wheeler with his many friends when he wasn’t sitting at a ball field, or court, or gym enjoying the various sporting events his grandkids were involved in which truly brought him joy.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Tatti and parents Frank and Josephine Tatti.
He is survived by his kids, daughter Jennifer (Mike) Friesen, son Kevin (Nicki) Tatti, and daughter Kim (Troy) Kessel; grandkids Michael, Camden, Madison, Jevin, Oliver, Payton, Darian, and Lucas, a sister, Dee Spencer and many extended family members.
Funeral services were held. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is serving the family. www.dallastribute.com.
