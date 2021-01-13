Ivy Josphenine VanEpps (Bleakney), our beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully at age 88 to the waiting arms of her devoted husband and best friend Ray on Jan 7, 2021.
Ivy was born in Salem on May 16, 1932. She grew up in the beautiful Silverton hills surrounded by family, and while attending high school, she met and married the love of her life. Mom and Dad moved to Valsetz in 1951 and began their journey of over 66 years full of family, friends and fun. From Valsetz they moved to Sheridan in 1984, the two went on to build a beautiful home and surroundings, which they loved to share with all who came to visit.
Ivy never knew a stranger. She was always there with an ear to listen, a helping hand, a little advice or passing on some of the years of her accumulative wisdom. Whether it be sewing, doing ceramics, gardening, camping, volunteering or cooking for the many gatherings of family and friends, mom loved it all and sharing with all.
The love and memories will live on with all of us who were ever touched by her love and care throughout the years.
Ivy is survived by son Ray VanEpps; daughter Charlotte Foster (Brad); and three granddaughters Audrey, Andrea and Hailey.
Our family would like to thank the living angels of Hospice Care of the Northwest, which were vital in the compassionate care of not only our dear mom, but also the selfless help they provided to our family.
Any donation in Ivy’s memory to this wonderful organization would be gratefully appreciated.
Arrangements by City View Funeral Home.
