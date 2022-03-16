Sept. 10, 1937 – Feb. 25, 2022
It is with great sadness that the family of J Bradley Morris announced his passing at his Dallas, Oregon, home on Feb. 25, 2022. He is the son of Helen Rutherford Morris and Carlos W. Morris.
JB (as he liked to be called in his later years) attended Medford schools and graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in business. During his time at U of O he was a member of the ROTC and upon graduation joined the Army Reserve where he served for 12 years ending with the rank of captain.
After college he attended mortuary school in San Francisco and then joined his father by working at Conger Morris Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Medford.
From 1973 to 1977 he served in the Oregon State Legislature as a State Representative for the Jackson County area. He was very proud to serve during his three terms, and often regretted not staying in politics.
After retiring from the legislature JB worked for a variety of Oregon state departments before retiring as a compliance officer for the building codes agency.
He was a man of many interests, including writing poetry and publishing five novels. He loved listening to classical music, quoting Shakespeare and eating his favorite foods, pizza and fried chicken. He was a great dancer and was well known for his unique sense of humor. He enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to have visited Europe, Australia and New Zealand. He was an avid golfer and played as the weather allowed.
He loved his family dearly and would often say how proud he was of every one of them. He would always say, “There isn’t a loser in the bunch.” Even so, he delighted in calling them all “rascals.”
JB is survived by his wife Deanne Ruegsegger Werth Morris; his four children Krista (Matt) Sorensen; Kimberly (Steven) Miles; David (Meredith) Morris; and Nancy (David) Lau. He also acquired two children by marriage, Aaron (Luciana) Werth and Aimee (Drew) Werth. JB was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceeded in death by his sister Judith Thompson and brother Steven Morris.
There will be a celebration of life during the summer. To leave an online condolence or share a memory for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
