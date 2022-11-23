Nov. 30, 1933 – Nov. 3, 2022
J. Russell Davenport, of Dallas, Oregon, quietly passed away in Salem Hospital on Nov. 3, 2022, with family by his side.
Russ was born Nov. 30, 1933, in McMinnville, Oregon, the second child of Elmer and Doris (Bottenberg) Davenport.
Russ grew up in the Depression, so the family worked hard to make ends meet. His father found work with McMinnville Water & Light. Russ graduated in 1951 from McMinnville High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and did one tour in France. After his discharge, he returned to McMinnville, where in 1954 he met and married Marilyn Cooper. Russ and Marilyn moved to Portland, where he went to work at Winks Hardware.
Russ and Marilyn had two children, son Gary and daughter Susan. The family soon moved back to McMinnville so Russ could take a job at McMinnville Water & Light after the retirement of his father. Russ himself retired from the job after 29 years.
Russ and Marilyn had many happy years in McMinnville. Marilyn passed away from MS in 1990.
Three years later, Russ met and married Karen Wright of Dundee, Oregon. They were married in November 1993, and were happily together in Dallas, Oregon, until her death in February of 2022.
Russ was preceded in death by his brother Paul; his first wife Marilyn; and his second wife Karen in 2022.
He is survived by his son Gary; daughter Susan; stepchildren Angie, Jay, and Melissa; four grandchildren Vince, Allie, Jarrett and Zoey; and three great-grandchildren Jackson, Jhett, and Maverick.
Russ requested not to have a funeral, and to remember him as he was.
