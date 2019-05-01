Jack Earl Townsend, 57, of Dallas, died April 16, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his daughter Brittany (Brad) Townsend; grandchildren Hayden, Travis, Huntlee, Lexi and Liam; and his former wife Tracy Jerstad. Also surviving are sisters Alice Frantzich, Kathy Scharton, Fawn VonSprecken, Erma Townsend, Naomi Villwock, Laura Wyler and Dian Davison along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jeremiah Townsend, daughter Sara Townsend and sister Fern Lewis.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. May 4, in the Dallas Cemetery. Following the service there will be a potluck meal at the Brandvold Section of the Dallas City Park. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
