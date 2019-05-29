Jack Jennings passed away May 20 at the age of 85 from an unexpected illness. He was surrounded by loving family members.
He is survived by his wife Shirley of 64 years; and daughter Melody Mole. His second daughter Cindy Jennings preceded him in death February 2018.
Also surviving are grandchildren Jennifer and (David), Justin and (Jamie); brother Bud Jennings and (Berta); great-grandson Grayson; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He lived most of his life in Oregon and California, serving in the Navy in the early 1950s on the Catamount based in San Diego, California. He retired from the California school district as a maintenance/janitorial supervisor and returned to Oregon.
He also worked for the Central School District for many years and retiring once again. Jack was loved by everyone he knew. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He enjoyed family reunions, yard work, reading and playing cards. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was caring, compassionate, always willing to help and loved to visit with all he met. A family/friend celebration of life will be May 26.
Crown Funeral Home handled arrangements.
