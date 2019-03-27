“Jack” John Raymond Davis, 77, of Dallas, died March 21, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife Linda; daughters Gloria (Joe) Soto, Jackie (Ronnie Figuracion; stepson James (Helen) Cole; and five grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Jesse and Willie White, Marvin Mankin; sisters Quna Ponce and Betty Jean Mankin. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
Services were held. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center handled arrangements. To leave an online tribute: www.dallastribute.com.
