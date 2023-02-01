March 27, 1929 – Jan. 20, 2023
Jacque M. Cutler, 93, of Dallas, Oregon, died in his home, Monday, Jan. 20, 2023.
He was born on March 27, 1929, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Melvin and Eunice Cutler.
Jacque graduated from Dallas High School in 1946. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on June 12, 1946, and was honorably discharged on April 15, 1948.
He worked at the Willamette Industries plywood mill for 40 years.
Jacque and Marjorie traveled the world on land and by sea. They enjoyed square dancing and spending time with family.
Jacque’s hobbies included rock hounding, carpentry, wood working, and garage sales. He studied geology, historical maps, ghost towns, and history. He collected stamps, fossils, and glass bottles. Jacque had an appreciation for Model T Fords and other antiques. He was a member of the Independence Elks Lodge BPOE #1950.
He is survived by his sons Michael (Kristi) Cutler of Klamath Falls, Stephen Cutler of Portland, Chris Cutler of Dallas, Terry (Melinda) Cutler of Falls City, and their honorary son Michael (Sherri) Gish of Dallas; sister-in-law E.J. Cutler of Tigard; along with grandchildren Melanie, Victoria, Jennifer, Stephanie and Daniel; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie; brother Ed; and his parents.
Funeral services were on Monday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m., in the Dallas Mortuary Center. Interment will be in the Dallas Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Polk County Museum, PO Box 67, Monmouth, Oregon 97361. To leave an on-line condolence go to www.dallastribute.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.