Jan. 11, 1942 – March 8, 2022
James Arthor Kroske, 80, of Dallas, Oregon, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, surrounded by his family.
James was born in Spokane, Washington, on Jan. 11, 1942, and was the eldest of three children born to Arthor Kroske and Issabell Agnes Kroske.
In 1966 James married the love of his life, Gloria Butters, they stayed that way for 55 years. They had three children, Annette Siegfried, Brian Kroske, and Tambrie Fanning. James also had 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. He is also survived by his brother Gary Kroske.
James spent over 40 years as a welder, machinist, and fabricator of carnival rides for Eyerly Aircraft. In his shop at home, he did all of this and more for his friends and neighbors. He also had an upholstery shop and was also very artistic with all his projects. Last of all he was a lover of motorcycles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.