James Dale Grim, 52, passed away on July 6, 2019, at his residence due to Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). He is survived by his children Matthew Dale Grim and Leah Michelle Grim.
James lived a life of impact, sowing seeds of love, light, and laughter wherever he went. He was a loving father, a dependable and inspiring friend, a veteran with love of God and country, and a beacon of hope to all who were fortunate enough to know him. He will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life in his honor will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 1475 Monmouth St., Independence, OR.
