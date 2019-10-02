James Hammond Purves was born Sept. 5, 1942. He grew up in Rancho Cordova, California. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army as an MP in Germany and France. Jim returned home to finish his college degree in production management and began his career as plant manager. He truly loved his job and the people he worked with; retiring in 2008.
We will miss Jim’s contagious laugh, his great stories, his generosity and his big hugs. Jim has left us with many precious memories.
Jim’s family was a joy to him, and they always came first.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; and his daughters Rachael (Patrick) Patoray and Andrea (Toby) Oft; and grand-twins Colin and Lucia Oft.
There will be a private graveside service for family.
To honor Jim, his family would welcome donations to America’s VetDogs, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976 (vetdogs.org), or just perform an act of kindness for someone as Jim did so often. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.
