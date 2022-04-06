Nov. 21, 1950 – March 23, 2022
James Hiram Plummer, 71, died unexpectedly of natural causes on March 23, 2022, at his home in Dallas, Oregon.
A celebration of life service will be held on April 16, at 1 p.m., at Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway Dallas. A potluck reception and music jam will follow the service. Bring your instrument and join along.
Jim was born on Nov. 21, 1950, in Dallas, Oregon, the son of Kenneth and Lila Plummer. He had an ideal childhood and spent most of his days playing outside in the “crick” with his cousins and friends, collecting critters and specimens. Jim’s childhood home on Academy Street held a special place in his heart as it has been in his family since the late 1800s.
Jim graduated from Dallas High School in the Class of 1969. His first love was music, and he played the trumpet and French horn in the band. He continued playing music all his life. Jim could rarely be found without a guitar in his hands. He played and sang in many churches, music jams, bars, and campfires.
He proudly served in the US Navy as a submariner on the USS Flasher during the Vietnam War. After the war, he attended Chemeketa Community College. Jim spent most of his career in the timber industry. He retired as a Certified Lumber Grader in 2014.
Jim was formerly married to Judith Weldy (Hanhi), the mother of his three daughters: Melissa, Carianne, and Abigail.
He loved the Lord and all His creation. Jim always valued time outdoors, in the woods or at the beach. He was known for his gentleness and kindness to all creatures, great and small.
Jim is survived by his sister, Vi Jacoby (Plummer) and his brother Greg Plummer.
Jim’s beautiful life will be cherished and lovingly remembered by his daughters and sons-in-law: Melissa (Jon) Magnuson, Cariannne (Brian) Stearns, Abigail (Wes) Richardson; and his eight precious grandchildren Isaiah, Gavin, Micah, Bryson, Anna, Nevaeh, Evangeline, and Eli.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is serving the family. www.dallastribute.com
