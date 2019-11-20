Jim, as he was known, passed away in Monmouth on the evening of Oct. 14, 2019.
Jim was born in Dallas on Dec. 22, 1929. He lived his whole life in Dallas in the same house.
He graduated from Dallas High School, and not long after entered military service. The Army sent him to Korea, where he spent most of his active duty. After his discharge, Jim worked at various sawmills in and around Dallas, including Pedee. At the time of his retirement, he worked as a millwright at the large Willamette Industries Mill in Dallas.
After retirement, he indulged in his interests which included woodworking, fixing up his house and volunteer work. He worked tirelessly for the Polk County Museum and the Dallas Public Library. He also befriended and helped Pedee School with various projects over the years. He was also well-known around Dallas for all the flowers he provided to various businesses, cemeteries and government agencies.
In his final years, his biggest source of pleasure was the Baskett Slough National Wildlife Area. He enjoyed the wildlife and the visits with his friends who frequented the area. Almost every day was started with coffee and a drive to the Slough.
Jim, who never was married, was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Henry Regehr; and by his brother Donald George Regehr. He is survived by his brother Robert (Bob) D. Regehr and wife June, of Portland; and nephew Donald Glen Regehr and wife Roberta, of Beaverton; and a niece Nancy J. McGuire, of Sherwood.
A memorial will take place at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send flowers to your favorite Dallas charity in Jim’s memory. He will be laid to rest privately at Restlawn Memory Gardens near his mother and father. www.dallastribute.com.
