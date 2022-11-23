Jan. 15, 1956 – Nov. 14, 2022
James “Jim” Warren Buckovic passed away on Nov. 14, at the age of 66.
He was born Jan. 15, 1956, in Corvallis, Oregon, to Warren and Doris Buckovic.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Dec. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 S Pacific Hwy. W, Rickreall, OR 97371.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s memory to: Central High School, FFA Alumni Program, 1530 Monmouth St, Independence, OR 97351.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
