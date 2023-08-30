Feb. 18, 1958 – July 28, 2023
A longtime Independence resident, brother, uncle, husband, friend to many, animal rights advocate with a keen sense of humor and a hunger for intellect, Jamie Boe, passed unexpectedly on July 28.
Jamie was born in Portland and lived in Elko and Winnemucca, Nevada, in his early years prior to his family relocating to Independence. He attended Henry Hill Elementary School, Talmadge Junior High, and graduated with honors from Central High School in 1976.
At Central, Jamie played multiple woodwind instruments for the concert and stage bands, and he was named to the Oregon High School All Star Band as a bassoonist in 1976. He spent summers working in local agriculture: berries, beans, hops, hay, mint, and grass-seed were among the industries in which he labored.
Jamie attended multiple post-secondary schools, including Willamette University and Oregon State University. It was at the latter as an adult student where he found his calling, earning a degree in electrical engineering which would ultimately send him traveling around the world working in information technology installing and maintaining computer systems.
One of Jamie’s pursuits at Willamette was Russian language, which cultivated a life-long interest in international studies and travel. His unique take on experiences became fodder for many “Boe stories,” which often left his friends in stitches. He was equally adept at instilling humor into working with Chinese technicians as he was with relating tales and travails with a favorite pet, such as “Husky Dog.”
Jamie was passionate about animal rights and adopted many stray dogs and cats.
Although he was a world traveler, Jamie spent most of his life living in Independence. Following retirement, he became vocal in local politics, advocating for issues ranging from social justice to bicycle safety. He also supported many Democratic candidates.
Jamie is survived by his sister Lia Chisholm; nephew Jake Cokeley; grandnephew Lennard Cokeley; and grandniece Cleo Cokeley.
Donations in Jamie’s name can be sent to OPB or the Oregon Humane Society.
A celebration of life gathering for Jamie has been scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Helmick Park south of Monmouth. Remarks at 12:30 p.m.
