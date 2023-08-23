Feb. 7, 1960 – Aug. 16, 2023
Jamie Faye Anderson, 63, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Jamie was born on Feb. 7, 1960, to Judith and Milton Holze in Mandan, North Dakota.
In 1990, Jamie met her husband Guy Anderson at a local cafe in New Salem, North Dakota. Jamie and Guy went on to have two daughters, Katie and Hannah.
Jamie loved God and it showed in everything she did. She had a kind heart and was always willing to help everyone she met. She loved sewing, crafting, and canning. Her loving and devoted Christian spirit has touched many lives.
Jamie is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
She is survived by her husband; two daughters; granddaughter; and siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheridan, Oregon, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
