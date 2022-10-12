July 2, 1932 – Oct. 5, 2022
Jane Ann Osejo, age 90, of Dallas, Oregon, slipped away to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Jane was born July 2, 1932, in Portland, Oregon, to Carl and Eileen (Wevley) Peterson. She moved to Mexico with her parents when she was 15 and returned to the US at 18 to obtain her G.E.D.
After graduating from business college, she worked in the office of Franz Bakery in Portland for 18 years. She then worked for Stackhouse Athletic Equipment in Salem for 26 years before retiring in 2004.
She met her beloved husband Luis Osejo in Mexico, and they married in Matamoros, Mexico, on Sept. 29, 1952. They loved horses and throughout their 58 years of marriage they bred and raised Arabian horses. After Luis passed away in 2010, Jane continued to lovingly care for her Arabians until injuries kept her from the barn at age 88.
Jane loved the Lord and attended Bridgeport Community Chapel. She enjoyed visiting with her many friends and those who knew her will remember her great wit and sense of humor.
She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Eileen Peterson and her husband Luis Osejo
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m., at Bridgeport Community Chapel 16930 Bridgeport Road, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willamette Valley Humane Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Osejo family.
