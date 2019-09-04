Jane Hardin Tidmore, of Independence, died peacefully in her home on Aug. 13, 2019.
Born in Chester, South Carolina, on July 19, 1941, to parents J.B. McDowell and Frances Wilkes McDowell, she was a graduate of Chester High School, Chester, and Converse College, Spartanburg, South Carolina.
She spent much of her adult life in Northern Virginia and Oregon. She was well-known in Alexandria, Virginia, for her very popular antique and interior design business called Antiques by Plain Jane. She had a lifelong love of animals and always had dogs, birds, and sometimes cats, chickens, horses, and peacocks. She also had a great love of gardening and reading throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband Curtis A. Tidmore, of Independence; her son John McDowell Hill, of Denver; and sisters Frances Anne McDowell, of Fairhope, Alaska, Katherine (William) Cook, of Lakeland, Florida, and Cecile Henderson Stanley, of Tampa, Florida. She is also survived by her two Newfoundland dogs, Dudley and Bubba Tucker.
At her request, formal services will not be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Jane Hardin Tidmore to the Willamette Humane Society, 4246 Turner Road SE, Salem, OR 97317.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
