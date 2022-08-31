Jane Lorraine Landes

May 2, 1920 - Aug. 25, 2022
Jane Landes, 102, passed away early Thursday, Aug. 25 at her home in Monmouth.
She left this world a better place.
Jane was born in Yakima, Washington. She excelled in school and worked her way through Northwest Bible School by picking hops, berries, and green beans. During World War II she pulled green chain.
Jane married Walter in 1945. With four children to feed, Walter left early in the 1950’s to the wilds of Alaska seeking his fortune. A few years later he announced that he had secured a 42-acre homestead in Soldotna on the Kenai River. Jane packed up four children, a Chihuahua and the pet skunk La Pew to live in a single-room cabin with an adjoining trailer and outdoor privy. Walter continued to work remotely while Jane and the kids packed water from the river, chopped wood for heat and cooking, and planted acres of barley. Late fall they moved to Seward excited to have indoor plumbing, hot water and electricity.
In March 1964 the Alaska earthquake devastated Seward and Jane decided that it was time for a change. She moved to Monmouth and graduated from Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon University). Her nearly 20 years as an elementary school teacher impacted hundreds of children. Her number one philosophy: all students will learn to read! Her commitment was to make every child feel important, accepted, and cherished.
As a child, she dedicated her life to following the teachings of Christ. She was a prayer warrior whose solution to all unsolvable problems was to get on her knees and pray. She used her musical talent playing the piano for thousands of church services and was requested countless times to play for weddings, funerals, and special events. She taught Sunday School and spent 42 years as a bookkeeper for Cornerstone Church of God. Pastor McMillian said she would spend hours looking for a penny discrepancy.
Jane (Calamity Jane) loved adventure. She treasured the pictures of places she had visited throughout the US, Europe, Middle East, Central America and China. For years she was a member of TOPS (Taking Off Pounds), Gleaners, Grange and Dallas Lions Club often taking a leadership role.
Smart, with an amazing sense of humor, she was a story-teller (mostly truthful) and created skits and plays designed to make people laugh. She loved to garden, watch birds and spend hours in long conversations.
Jane is survived by Sally Brandenfels, Susan Gartland, Walter (Laura) Landes Jr., Charlie (Christie) Landes, and Lynn Meyer. She has four grandchildren (Naomi, Rebecca, Terra, and Amanda); five great-grandchildren (Harmony, McKenzie, Zola, Uri and Ezri) and a great-great-grandchild (Kassidie).
Special thanks to Malinda, Hermalinda, and Lumina Hospice for their wonderful care.
In honor of Jane, there will be a celebration of life service Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of God.
Farnstrom Mortuary has provided a link to pictures and an expanded obituary https://www.farnstrommortuary.com/obituaries/Jane-Landes/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.