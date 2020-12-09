Janet Fay Propp passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. She was born July 15, 1952 to Glen and Betty Lee in Boswell, Oklahoma.
Janet started as an army brat, living in Germany for two tours, and then moved to Copperas Cove, Texas in 1960. She graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1970.
Janet married Mike Secrest and has two children, Rachel and Robert. She went on to become a Registered Nurse First Assistant, providing care for 40 plus years.
She met Jeff L. Propp in Durango, Colorado. in 1982, and the two were married in Helena, Montana on Sept. 8, 1984. They recently celebrated their 36th anniversary.
She is survived by her sister Gail Myers of Lometia, Texas.
Janet was an avid gardener and loved nature. She was always creating and dreaming of beautiful gardens. She was such a happy, bright, beautiful person and was an inspiration to all who worked with her.
Janet, known as Gramma to her granddaughters and great-grandchildren, loved her kitchen and creating beautiful meals. Gramma’s kitchen always had such delicious aromas. She has two granddaughters, Bethani Kelso, and Hannah Secrest, and three great-grandchildren, Austin, Wesley, and Serenity.
She will be missed so much, my shinning star.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice.
