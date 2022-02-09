Janet Lyda

Dec. 5, 1938 – Jan. 11, 2022
Janet (Jan) M. Lyda, 84, of Westminster Village, Scottsdale, Arizona, passed on Tuesday evening, Jan. 11, 2022, following a brief illness.
Jan was born on Dec. 5, 1938, in New Burnside, Illinois, to Joseph and Marjorie Lollis.
She is survived by her four children Sherrie Bonser of Sherwood, Oregon (husband Mike), Carol Grumley of Phoenix, Arizona (husband Mark), Bret Marks of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Delmar Marks of Folsom, California (wife Debbie); grandchildren Jamie Gabler (husband Justin), Travis Bonser (wife Alex), Kathryn Grumley, Paul Grumley (wife Christina), Cameron Marks, Andrew Marks, Jennifer Marks, Nicolas Marks; and great grandchildren Parker, Audrey, Ethan, Charlotte and Brooklyn.
Jan believed a person should both work hard and play hard. She enjoyed a diverse professional career in personnel, accounting, and management. She was an avid student and lifelong learner. She loved both international and domestic travel often to and with family. Jan found tremendous enjoyment in a glass of wine, a meal, and learning the art of poker with her new friends at Westminster Village.
One of Jan’s favorite sayings was penned by author Hunter S. Thompson. It’s one she reminded us of often. “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a Ride!”
Janet M. Lyda - wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, confident, friend. What a ride it was. She will be missed daily.
There will be a short service on Feb. 19, 2022 at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main Street, Dallas, Oregon, from 2 - 4 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
