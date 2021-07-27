Our Mom peacefully passed away, in her beloved Falls City home of 61 years.
Born to Ray and Pearl Dennis in Scotia, Nebraska, the family moved to Oregon in 1938, settling in Falls City.
Janet attended Falls City schools, making life-long friends, including her future husband, Steve Poe, whom she married on July 2, 1951. She was a member of the Christian Church, her faith and grit carrying her through many of life’s challenges.
They worked as a team raising their four children. Above all Janet was a devoted wife and mother. Her priorities revolved around her family and other children in the community. She lived much of her life serving others. She volunteered as room-mother, P.T.A., den-mother, Bridgeport Quilting club to provide blankets for those in need, election board and 14 years of service on the School Board, several of which were as chairman.
Janet was multi-talented, there wasn’t anything she couldn’t do! She was a superb seamstress, making costumes, formals, cheerleading uniforms, and bridesmaid dresses. She had many culinary talents, serving endless meals to loved ones and friends. She had an artistic eye for color, flower arranging, painting and ceramics. She especially loved decorating for Christmas. Steve and Art Inman would cut the most beautiful noble firs and she would decorate her’s to perfection. As her children left the nest, she began working outside the home at the local post office and caregiving. Janet then moved her mother into her home, caring for Pearl until her death in 2006.
She is proceeded in death by her older brother Jack, sister Shirley and her husband Charlie Williams, their children Bruce and Kerry Jo and her husband, Steve.
Janet leaves behind her grateful children Jane (Ed), Connie (Allen), Don (Brenda), and Barbara (Jim); grandchildren, Jamie, Blake, Brock, Sean, Siara, Tessa and Justin; greatgrandchildren Taylor, Zander and Hudson; her sister’s Mary, Ellen; and brother Dallas.
A dearly loved wife, mother, grandma, daughter, daughter-n-law, sister, auntie and friend. She will be truly missed by so many.
Until we meet again-we love you Mom.
Services were held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, followed by interment at Falls City Cemetery. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.