May 27, 1940 - Aug. 27, 2022
Janet Stephenson a resident of Dallas, Oregon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27 in Dallas.
Janet was born on May 27, 1940, in Silverton, Oregon, the daughter of Benjamin and Pearl Ruggles. She was the youngest of nine children. Janet graduated from Central High School in 1958 and was a cheerleader and in the choir.
Janet married Angelo Stephenson on June 24, 1958, in Monmouth, Oregon.
Janet worked at Whitworth Elementary School in Dallas as a secretary for a number of years until her retirement in 1997.
Upon retirement Janet and Angelo traveled extensively around the United States. Janet was a member of the Dallas First Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and was a Deacon.
Janet and Angelo moved to Toledo, Oregon, in 2003. They were active in the community there. They were members of the Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed many church activities including tea parties, the lunch bunch and the Serendipity women’s group. She helped with the historical tile mural in Toledo as well. Janet enjoyed quilting, calligraphy, photography, flower gardening, friends and family.
She is survived by her husband Angelo; daughters Caroline (Craig) Trine; Anne (Rick) Chappelle; sister Elsie Rice; grandchildren Joe Siemiller, Tina Breden, Andrew Trine, Barbara Quiroz, Josh Trine, Julie Graves, Tia Trine, Heidi Locke and Olivia Taliaferro; along with many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dallas Food Bank or the DAV- Disabled American Veterans in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family.
