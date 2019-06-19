Janice was born on Aug. 25, 1938, in Underwood, North Dakota the daughter of John and Frieda Radke. When she was quite young, her parents decided to migrate west. They checked out Idaho and finally decided on Keizer. Janice attended early grades in Keizer grade school.
John, her father, decided to open a Western Auto Store in Dallas, about 15 miles west of Salem. This became the family business, and Janice worked in the store and later, while in high school, worked for a local insurance agent. She graduated from Dallas High School in 1956.
Janice was introduced to her future husband at the eighth-grade graduation. He had recently moved back to Dallas and had attended grade school with her then current boyfriend.
After dating others, Janice became friends with Jerald Hooge. They dated for a while as high school sweethearts and, after Jerald had attended one year at Oregon Tech, they were married in the Salt Creek Baptist Church.
Jerald was employed by IBM Corporation after graduation, and Janice and Jerald began their married life in San Jose California. Their first child, Tamera, was born in San Jose. Jerald’s IBM career dictated where the young family would live. Locations included. Olympia, Washington, Eugene, Oregon, Tucson, Arizona, and Longmont, Colorado.
While moving from place to place, Janice spent her time as a mother, volunteer, some employment, and attended junior colleges. While living in Eugene, Janice transferred her credits to the University of Oregon, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in health education, specializing in gerontology. Following graduation, she was hired as the senior center director in Junction City, Oregon, where she worked until Jerald was transferred to Boulder, Colorado. While in Colorado, Janice and two doctors started an Urgent Care Clinic, where she hired and managed the office and staff until retirement.
Upon retirement, Janice and Jerald built a new home in Gleneden Beach, where they lived until children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the incentive to move back to Arizona. Janice and Jerald had three children, Tamera, Todd, and Terri. Tamera preceded Janice in death. Todd and Terri have provided extensive support during her illness. They have eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Their home has been in Green Valley, Arizona, for the past 13 years. Jerald and Janice are charter members of Grace Church of Sahuarita.
Janice was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney disease and obtained a kidney transplant eight years ago at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. She was very grateful to Cherie, who provided a kidney for transplant. This allowed her to live without dialysis for the past eight years. Family members held her hand until her savior, Jesus Christ, took her home to be with him. Burial is in the Salt Creek Cemetery, Dallas, near the church were Janice and Jerald were married 62 years ago. A memorial service will be held at University City Church in Tucson. We give special thanks to Anna and Maria, both hospice and personal caregivers, the staff at Hospice Family Care and Casa de Sonshine. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Transplant Program at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, in care of Bollman Funeral Home, 694 Main St. Dallas, OR 97338, who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com
