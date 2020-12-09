Janie Marie Brickey, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Dallas, surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 12, 1942 in Bernie, California, the daughter of Prince and Lois Holland.
Janie met the love of her life Bob Brickey, at Ray’s Drive-In. They were married on June 5, 1961 in Grants Pass, Oregon. They celebrated 51 years of marriage and raised two children. They lived in Grants Pass where they owned the Sound Factory and Economy Waterbeds Store in southern Oregon. Janie and Bob settled in Dallas, Oregon, in 1991.
Janie enjoyed reading her Bible and look forward to her weekly Bible studies. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, puzzle books and crossword puzzles. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter Robbie (Jim) Rodriguez and son Bill (Riki) Brickey along with five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Brickey in 2012.
A private family gathering will be held. Family Interment will be in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. To leave an on-line condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
