Jefferson William Beathard went home to his Lord and Savior on Dec. 15, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born in Milano, Texas, to Dolfus and Ruby Beathard. William moved to California in 1948, where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth May (Heaton) Beathard. Together, they raised six children in Lakeside, California. He is reunited with May, who preceded him in death.
William was a devoted family man and a great listener. During his bodybuilding days, he tied the world record for the deadlift. He was an avid outdoorsman and could often be found enjoying his garden and making friends with the wildlife. William worked in the lumber industry for 40 years with the Millmen’s Union Local 2020 in El Cajon, California. He enjoyed country music, working out, animals, gardening, all things outdoors, and, most importantly, family. He made the world better for everyone he met and could be described as the best man we knew.
William is survived by his six children, 24 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, and 36 great-great grandchildren, and he knew every single one of their names.
A private memorial service was held on December 16, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the American Heart Association or Hospice Care of the Northwest in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.