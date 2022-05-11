Jennie Marie Odom

Jan. 4, 1938 – April 25, 2022
Jennie, beloved wife, soulmate, and best friend loved helping people and so became a registered nurse at 20 years old and practiced for 51 years before retiring in 2008.
Her career included many facets of nursing and one of her favorites was long term care which brought her to Dallas Retirement Village in 2004 where she worked as a Resident Care Manager and Staff Development Coordinator. The job she enjoyed most was teaching young students to become CNAs many of which continued on to work at the village after graduation. She loved her students, and they loved her too. She had a kind, giving heart and an infectious smile. She will be greatly missed.
The Neptune Society of Oregon handled the arrangements.
