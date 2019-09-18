Jerry A. Collamore, of Lebanon, lived in Dallas for 20 years. He was an army engineer and then a data analyst at Lockheed’s aerospace division.
He was a member of Evangelical Bible Church and a volunteer driver for medical transportation.
He married Merle E. Swan in 1958 in Shrewsbury, Mass.
He is survived by his wife Merle, four children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Willamette National Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Evangelical Bible Church and the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.