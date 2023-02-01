May 11, 1965 - Jan. 27, 2023
Jim Gardner, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Friday, Jan. 27.
He was born on May 11, 1965, in Dallas, the son of Kenneth and Mary Lou Gardner.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m., at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. A full obituary will appear in next weeks edition.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
