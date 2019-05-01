Jimmy Ray Hardin, 69, passed away in his home on March 20, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Fred and Charlotte Hardin and older sister Linda.
Their family moved to Pedee in 1956, where he attended elementary school and Dallas High School. He was a talented athlete who excelled in football, baseball, and track. He was also a talented musician who played the drums in a high school group called the “Kingsmen.” He served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973 and was a Vietnam War Veteran.
He married Sue Mulholland in 1969, and together they had three children, Scotty, Ronny, and Nykki.
Jimmy was a successful and highly talented artist and brick mason for more than 28 years, after which he simplified his life and became a transcontinental truck driver for nearly a decade. He was skilled in all mediums of art, but he really thrived in oil paintings and photography. He enjoyed long road trips, time in nature, time with his children and grandchildren, and documentary films. His children will mostly remember the precious moments that they could all be together, and how their father made them laugh more than anyone they knew.
Jimmy is survived by his children, Scotty, Ronny, and Nykki; his granddaughters, Khali, Campbell, and McLane; his father Fred; his sister Linda; and his nieces and nephew, Allyson, David, and Aymee.
