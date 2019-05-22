Jimmy Ray Thielsen, 74, a resident of Dallas, died at his home Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born on Jan. 28, 1945, in Flandreau, South Dakota, the son of Howard and Esther Earickson Bothwell Thielsen.
Jimmy was a proud Army veteran. He served a total of 13 and a half years, with five and a half years spent in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star and should have received several Purple Hearts as well. His call sign in the military was Firefly12. He earned a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics. Jim was a pilot flying around the world working for Evergreen Aviation and transporting government dignitaries. He lived in Alaska for 20 years and was a crab fisherman on the Bering Sea.
On Jan. 1, 2011, he married “Dolly” Darlene M. Block, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 2, 2015. Jim met Cynthia C. Edlefsen Cramer, and they were married on Dec. 1, 2016, in the Dallas Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Jim had several dogs that he loved. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed hunting, bowling, fishing and golf.
He is survived by his wife Cindy; adopted son Luke Sands, stepdaughter Mary Jacobs, stepson Harold Nees; uncle/brother George (Janice) Thielsen; cousins Berdyene Bowen and Rosie; sister-in-law Theresa Marie Evans; sisters Jackie Young and Pam; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private interment with military honors will be in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. www.dallastribute.com
