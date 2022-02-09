Feb. 22, 1947 – Jan. 5, 2022
On Jan. 5, 2022, Jo Ann Oswald passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1947, to Joel and Florence Raphael, in Los Angeles, California. She moved to Oregon in 1972 to attend Rogue Community College in Medford, Oregon, where she graduated with an Associate of Science degree in Equine Science.
While attending college she met David Oswald and the two were married on July 5, 1978. The couple moved to Dallas, Oregon, in 1980 where they established Four Springs Ranch and raised, trained and boarded horses. She served as a judge for many horse shows around the state.
Her passion was the children in her Pony Expressions 4-H group. She touched the lives of many Dallas youth while encouraging them to care for their horses responsibly, and give back to the community with service, including road side clean-up, pooper scoopers for the annual Dallas parade, helping with the Rotary breakfast in the park each July and many other service projects. She devoted many years to develop and promote Oregon High School Equestrian Teams (OHSET) program.
David and Jo Ann moved to their dream property in Dayville, Oregon, in 2011 where they built a home. They enjoyed the outdoors and traveling in their camp trailer all over the west.
She is survived by her husband David Oswald. Joann requested donations be made in her honor to your local OHSET team. In lieu of a memorial service there will be a celebration of life in Dayville to be announced. To leave on online condolence or share a memory for the family go to www.dallastribute.com
