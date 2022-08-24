Joan Phyllis Marshall

Jan. 13, 1930 – Aug. 7, 2022
Joan Marshall was born in Dallas, Oregon, to Kermit and Clara Courter. She was the second of three children, with brothers Mel Courter (Donna), and Don Courter (Dorothy). She grew up in Dallas and graduated from Dallas High School.
Joan married Frank Marshall, whom she met in high school, on Dec. 23. 1955, in Dallas. They moved to Compton, California, briefly before returning to live in Dallas.
Joan worked as an escrow officer for Ticor Title. Joan and Frank had four children, three sons, one daughter, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Hawaii, San Diego, and Las Vegas. She relished working in her flowers and going with Frank on hunting trips. Joan had a wonderful sense of humor and a delightful personality. She was nicknamed “Grandma Cookie” by her first grandson Conner.
Joan was preceded in death by her brother Mel, husband Frank in 2009, and grandson Jeremy in 2013.
She is survived by sons Doug and Bruce Marshall and daughter Sue Fast, of Independence; son Todd Marshall of Las Vegas; three grandsons, and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be at Cornerstone Church of God on Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life following at 4 p.m. at Independence Elks lodge.
