On Saturday, August 29th, 2020, Joanne Kay (Wynia) Dunkin, loving mother of 4, passed away at the age of 71.
Joanne was born on January 29th, 1949, in Burke, South Dakota to Clifford & Kay Wynia. She lived in Dallas, South Dakota on a 640 acre farm up until she was 10 years old. Then off to Tacoma, Washington with her family until the age of 12 where they all returned to Gregory, South Dakota. She remained in Gregory until she graduated High School after which, she moved to Oregon, where she spent the rest of her life in and around the Dallas/ Salem area.
Joanne was active in her youth. She was a synchronized swimmer, played girls basketball, was in the glee club and was a cheerleading. She brought that active youth into adulthood with her kids, family and friends were she continued to play and bring joy in all aspects of her life.
Joanne pursued multiple careers including a teller for Family Federal Savings, a purchasing agent for both Praegitzer Industries and the State of Oregon, and the operation of her own business, Express Drywall. However her adult life was defined by her many accolades, empathy and altruism being the most prominent. She often sought out those who needed comfort and was quick with a smile when needed. The incredible warmth and light she exuded, brightened pathways where only darkness previously resided. Her radiance will be sorely missed.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Kay Wynia, her sister, Joyce and her brother Duwayne. She is survived by 3 brothers, Marvin, Laverne and Dennis and her children, Brenna, Becky, Kasy and Sharla and their 5 grandsons, 3 granddaughters and 9 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life is being held in Dallas, Or on September 19th, 2020. Please see Joanne Dunkin on Facebook for details if you are interested in attending.
Condolences can be sent to the family at 25905 Salmon River Hwy Willamina OR 97396. If you are interested in supporting Joanne Dunkin’s Memorial Fund in lieu of flowers, you can do so at GoFundMe,https://gf.me/u/yyjj3x.
