Joe Garcia, a resident of Dallas, passed away on April 10 at the Dallas Retirement Village. He was 91 years old. He was born to Jose and Josefa Garcia in Spelter, West Virginia. He graduated from Victory High School in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He married Jean Smith on June 24, 1950, in Clarksburg before settling in Dallas in 1951. He worked at Fosters Sporting Goods store for 10 years. He later worked for Towmotor and Caterpillar for 29 years.
Joe enjoyed retirement, which gave him more time to travel. He enjoyed traveling in his motor home around the country. He would later take trips to Indio, California. Joe also enjoyed visiting the casinos in the area.
He was preceded in death by his son Joe E. Garcia on Sept. 14, 1983, and his wife Jean Garcia on Jan. 5, 2004.
He is survived by daughter Mary L. Garcia of lake Tahoe, California.
Joe was loved by many and had numerous friends in the community that he called home. Special thanks to the staff at Willamette Valley Hospice and Dallas Retirement Village for the special care they gave him. Memorial contributions can be made to Willamette Valley hospice in memory of Joe, in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.