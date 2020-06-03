John A. Rupp, Sr. passed away peacefully May 27, 2020. John was born December 4, 1941 in Dallas. He worked his whole life at Boise Cascade in Independence, OR, for 35 years, retiring in 2000. He was a high school graduate in 1960 from Salem Academy with his soon-to-be wife Beverly. They married in December of 1960. John’s wife Beverly preceded him in death in May of 2002.
John leaves behind sister Effie Rupp of Dallas, OR, Paul Rupp of Silverton, OR, and Molly Pack of LaPine, OR. John also leaves behind son John Rupp, Jr., of Salem, OR, and daughter Renee Giordano of Reno, NV.
The family gives many thanks to Avamere of Salem, OR, for all their wonderful care they gave him in his final days. A private family graveside service will be given for him in the Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
