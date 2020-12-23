John C. Childress passed away at the age of 94. He was born in Cincinnati, Arkansas and went to school in Clyde, Arkansas.
After graduating, he married Evelyn Blanchfill. John enlisted in the Navy and served in World War II aboard the USS Nevada and was called back to Korea. After his time in the service, John and Evelyn made their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In 1964, they moved the family to LaHabra, California. John worked and retired from Bethlehem Steel Company. After retirement, John and Evelyn moved to Dallas to be near family. John enjoyed working in the yard and loved to play golf.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Evelyn and is survived by his three children: Patricia Braden, David Childress and John Childress, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Private interment took place in the Dallas Cemetery.The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
