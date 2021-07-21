John E. Wall was born Nov. 4, 1926, in Mt. Lake, Minnesota. His parents, Henry W. & Sara Fast Wall moved to Dallas, Oregon, in 1934 after homesteading for several years in Chinook, Montana.
John attended Smithfield & Perrydale Schools, graduating in 1944. John attended Biola College for two years after high school returning home to help his dad with the farming.
On June 22, 1951, he married Zelma C. Friesen at the Dallas Evangelical Mennonite Brethren Church. John was very active at EMB/Evangelical Bible Church most of his life; participating in teaching Sunday School, driving bus for youth activities, singing in the choir & most recently sang baritone in the Men of Praise singing group. John and Zelma, together raised five children: Patti, Jeff, Deanne, Tom and Nadine.
John was also employed off the farm, driving a school bus for Perrydale School District, and in Dallas he worked for Dallas Sawmill, Towmotor, Hank Klievers Floor Covering. He finished his career as a John Deere mechanic with Fisher Implement Company.
In 1989, John and Zelma moved to Dallas after the farm in Perrydale was sold. Here, the family continued to expand with spouses, more grandchildren and great grandchildren. In 2020, John and Zelma moved to Salem to assisted living where they resided until his passing into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 10, 2021, at the age of 94.
John leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Zelma of Salem; children Patti Greer (Roger) of Salem, Jeff of Keizer, Deanne (Mark) Coursey of Redmond, Oregon, Tom (Karen) of Salem, and Nadine (Ken) Pressley of Salem; along with 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded by his parents Henry W. and Sara, brothers Waldo and Henry & sisters Elsbeth Flanery and Aganetha Blair, by granddaughter Zoey Brown and daughter-in-law, Vicki Wall.
A Memorial service was held July 19 in the Dallas Evangelical Bible Church. Private interment services were held at Salt Creek Cemetery, in Dallas. Memorial contributions can be made to the Village Missions or the Evangelical Bible Church missionary fund. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
