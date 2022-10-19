April 5, 1948 – Sept. 26, 2022
John Fredrick Weber, age 74, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 26, 2022, while vacationing on the Oregon coast with his wife and friends from college days.
John was born April 5, 1948, in Wenatchee, Washington, and spent his early years at Libby Creek Ranch, Carlton, Washington.
In 1953 he moved with his family to Grand Coulee, Washington, where he attended grade school, graduating from Grand Coulee High School in 1966. He was a three-sport letterman in football, basketball, and track. Following high school he attended Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Washington and Judson Baptist College in Portland, Oregon.
His college years were interrupted by service in the United States Marine Corps from 1969 until 1972 when he was honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant. He enrolled at Oregon College of Education after active military duty, receiving a Bachelor Degree of Science in the criminal justice training program. Subsequent to graduation, he served as a deputy sheriff with Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
In 1980, John returned to the family ranch near Grand Coulee, raising cattle and hay until 1986 when he re-entered law enforcement as a deputy sheriff in Okanogan County, Washington. Following that, he also served with the Shelton, Washington Police Department before returning to Independence, Oregon. He spent the remainder of his career in law enforcement and corrections with Marion County Sheriff’s Office until his retirement.
John Weber was preceded in death by his parents Harold J. Weber and Betsy Weber Hart, and by sisters, Amy Jo and Ada Jill.
He is survived by His wife of 53 years, Sharyl; daughters Elisa Weber and Teresa Fairchild (Jeff); and by grandchildren Kirk, Timothy, and Audrey. He is also survived by brother Jay.
He loved traveling in his RV, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was very active in serving in his church throughout his life.
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 4, 2022, 11 a.m., at West Hills Community Church, Salem, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorial contributions to Riviera Christian School Foundation, 1650 Brush College Road, Salem, Oregon.
