John Michael Rentz passed away on September 7, 2020 in his Sheridan home with his family at his side.
Born to Frederick and Myrtle Louise Rentz on June 2, 1957 in Newberg Oregon, he was the 5th child of 8. He graduated from Sheridan High and always considered the surrounding area his home.
After spending 3 years managing the Copeland Lumber Yard in Lincoln City he returned to Sheridan. Mike (as he was known to everyone) was a self-made man, and once back in Sheridan he started his own business - “Mike’s Construction and Roofing”. After 34 years of business he encouraged his wife Colleen to obtain her contractor’s license in order to take over the company. He lived by the rule “work hard, play hard” but never hesitated to donate to a cause or fund, and was known to roof or help build an entire house for those in need. Mike used his talents and resources to touch countless lives, and not just in the construction business.
He was a family man who raised his own two children as well as his granddaughter Asia Marie DeMars. They often enjoyed riding 4-wheelers in Sandlake, as well as camping and zip-lining together in Winston, Oregon. Mike loved his Model A car. He often took it to car shows and let older folks sit in it where they reminisced about their history. Additionally, he loved to let children sit in it and honk the horn. The car was in countless parades where he would throw candy to the watching kids.
He is survived by his wife Colleen, his children Patricia Thomas and John Rentz, his step-children Shawn Higgins and Chelsea Roth, 8 grandchildren and 6 of his siblings. His viewing will be at Macy and Son in McMinnville on Saturday, September 12th, 4-7 p.m. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com
