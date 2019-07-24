July 18, 2019
John Robert Borris, age 63, passed away on July 18, 2019. John was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Marge and John Borris, then moved to the suburbs where he met and married his wife Susan of 42 years. In 1991, they moved to Dallas with their two sons. He worked at the hospital in Dallas as a Radiology/CAT Scan Technologist and later became supervisor of the Radiology Department.
He joined the Dallas Fire Department as a volunteer EMT for seven years. He devoted his careers to helping people. He retired at age 54 when circumstances concerning his health forced him to stop doing what he loved.
John remained an avid Chicago White Sox and Bears fan throughout the years and enjoyed watching games with his family. John will always be known and loved for his light-hearted humor. Other interests include his love for his grandchildren, his dogs and he had a passion for space exploration.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
John is survived by his wife Susan; his sons Michael and Robert; daughters-in-law Candy and Terra. He had four grandchildren Alyssa, Kylie, McKenzy and Gavin.
Per John’s request, there will be no services. Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
