John Thomas Burkholder was born on June 10, 1941, and passed from this earthly life to Eternal Life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Jan. 14, 2021, at the age of 79.
Survivors of John’s immediate family include his wife, Trudy, son, John David Burkholder and his wife, Staci; and three grandchildren, Lane, Aliyah and Avery all of Derby, Kansas.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Barbara Burkholder. Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn, Wichita, Kansas 97208, or to SAT-7 USA, PO Box 2770 Easton, Maryland 21601.
Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at First Evangelical Free Church, Wichita, Kansas. Lakeview Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the local arrangements. Obit Policy
